By: Tanner Craft (LSUS Athletic Communications)



SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The LSUS Men’s Basketball team (20-7, 13-2) closed out the regular season with a bang, defeating LSUA 104-82 at home. With the win, the Pilots close out the regular season with a 20-7 record on the season and 13-2 record in RRAC play. The Generals fall to 19-5 overall, and 10-4 in conference play.

It was a back and forth game from the tip. The Pilots came out of the gates and could not miss from beyond the arc as they shot at a 53 percent clip to build up a big lead in the first half. The Pilots shot 49 percent from the field, but the Generals shot 55 percent to keep it close. Six forced turnovers by the Pilots were the difference in the first half as they led the Generals 55-46 at the halftime break.

The second half was more of the same, as both teams continued to battle hard for the final 20 minutes. Coming out in the second half, the Pilots were on fire and were able to push their lead to 15. The Generals would not stay down for long, as they used solid shooting to cut the Pilot lead to just four with 12:16 remaining in the game. The Pilots were able to weather the storm, and used more solid three-point shooting to push their lead to double-digits. The Pilots shot 44 percent from the field, 47 percent from three, and 100 percent from the free throw line in the second half to close out their 13th conference win of the season.

The Pilots were led by Kevin Norman who finished with 34 points off the bench. He went 9-11 from beyond the arc while also adding six rebounds, six steals, two assists, and one block. He was followed by Leondre Washington who finished with 26 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Jeff Boyd and Trey Johnson also finished the night in double-figures. Boyd finished with 16 points and Johnson finished with 13.

This marked the final home game in The Dock for seniors Norman, Washington, Boyd, Akeem White, Kelvin Henry, and Royce Hunter. Henry has been a part of many wins, including 30 straight home conference wins. Boyd closely follows Henry in that category, having been a part of 24 straight home conference wins. Washington, White, and Hunter have been a part of 12 straight, while Norman has seen action in eight straight.

The Pilots will be back in action on Sunday, February 27th and they begin play in the 2022 RRAC Tournament. The time of the game, and opponent are still to be determined. The tournament will be played at the Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria, La.