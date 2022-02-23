By: Karolyn Hasler (LSUS Athletic Communications)

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The LSUS Women’s Basketball team (15-12, 10-5) took down in-state foe LSUA for their fourth win in a row by a final score of 66-37. With the win, the Pilots improve to 15-12 on the season and 10-5 in RRAC play. The Generals fall to 7-17 on the season with the loss, and 7-8 in conference play.

The Pilots started hot against the Generals, shooting 61 percent from the field, and taking a 25-7 lead after just the first quarter. Though the Generals went 50 percent from outside the arc, the Pilots were able to grab 11 rebounds to only four for the Generals, and forced 9 turnovers. LSUA recovered a bit more in the second quarter making the game a little more evenly matched. Both teams scored 14 points while also both shooting 43 percent from the field. The Pilots led 39-21 heading into halftime.

The Pilots came out ready to battle to begin the third quarter as they came out with an 8-1 run against the Generals. Continuing to grow their lead, the Pilots grabbed 11 rebounds, had 3 blocks, and 3 steals, leaving the Generals in the dust by adding 14 more points to their lead. The quarter ended with the Pilots continuing to lead the Generals 53-28. The Pilots continued to press the Generals going into the fourth quarter, grabbing 12 rebounds, and shooting 100 percent from the free throw line. Ultimately, the Generals went down at The Dock as they only scored nine more points, giving the Pilots their tenth conference win of the season.

The Pilots were led by DeAuja Thompson who finished with 19 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, as well as 100 percent the free throw line. Nykeria Jones added 14 points to the tally, shooting 100 percent from the free throw line as well 36 percent from the field. Ciera Daniels came off the bench to finish with 10 points, bagging 6 rebounds and 2 steals while shooting 71 percent from the field.

The Pilots will be back in action on Sunday, February 27th and they begin play in the 2022 RRAC Tournament. The time of the game, and opponent are still to be determined. The tournament will be played at the Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria, La.

