By: Tanner Craft (LSUS Athletic Communications)

ALEXANDRIA, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The LSUS Men’s Basketball team (23-7, 13-2) has done it again. For the tenth time in program history, and for the third straight year, the Pilots are the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament Champions. The Pilots claimed the title on Tuesday afternoon with a 69-63 win over Louisiana Christian, moving their season’s record to 23-7.

The Pilots and the Wildcats would be locked in a battle all night long from the second the ball was thrown in the air inside The Rapides Parish Coliseum. The Pilots got the first bucket of the game and pushed their lead to as many as eight throughout the first eight minutes of the game. The Wildcats then went on a run of their own, taking their first lead at the 12:56 mark in the first half. The Wildcats were able to hold on to their lead for the following 10 minutes, before the Pilots tied it back up at 28 apiece. Then, with five seconds remaining in the first half, Leondre Washington received the inbound and sank a halfcourt shot to give the Pilots a 31-28 lead going into halftime. Washington finished the first half with 18 points to lead all scorers.

The Pilots shot 35 percent in the first half but were able to hold the Wildcats to just 26 percent shooting. The Pilots shot 31 percent from beyond the arc in the half to just 17 percent for LCU and won the rebounding margin in the half, 17-13. The Pilots also forced two turnovers in the half as they led the Wildcats after the first 20 minutes of action.

The second half was yet another tough one for the Pilots and Wildcats. Both teams upped the defensive intensity in the half as they each forced seven turnovers. The Wildcats won almost every other category in the half including field goal and three-point percentage. The Pilots did not blink. They were the more physical team down the stretch, and it proved beneficial in a big way. The Pilots once again won the rebounding battle in the half, 20-14, and made 11 more free throws on 14 more attempts.

The Pilots led the entire second half, but the Wildcats were able to make them work for the win. LCU cut the Pilot lead down to only two with 2:19 left in the game. The Pilots then finished the game on a 6-2 run courtesy of five huge points from Trey Johnson, who finished the night with 12 points.

The Pilots were led by Washington who finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, and two assists. He was closely followed by Akeem White who delivered one of his biggest performances of the season when the Pilots needed it the most. He finished with 17 points and completed the double-double with 15 rebounds.

Washington was named to the All-Tournament Team as well as the Tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Joining Washington on the All-Tournament Team were Jeff Boyd and White.

The Pilots will now wait to see where they will head and who they will face in the NAIA National Tournament. The Tournament Selection Show will be streamed live on the Play NAIA Facebook page at 7 p.m. CT this Thursday, March 3rd. It is the 18th straight season the Pilots punch their ticket to the National Tournament.