By: Tanner Craft (LSUS Athletic Communications)

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The LSUS Women’s Basketball team (10-9, 5-2) fell at home on Thursday night against Paul Quinn by a final score of 58-47. With the loss, the Pilots fall to 10-9 on the season and 5-2 in RRAC play. The Tigers improve to 11-4 on the season with the win, and 3-2 in conference play.

The game did not start the way the Pilots had hoped, as they found themselves trailing after one quarter, 17-10. In the first, the Pilots shot just 27 percent from the field and turned the ball over three times. However, the Pilots forced four first quarter turnovers by the Pilots to keep it close after the first ten minutes.

The second quarter once again found the Pilots struggling from the field. They shot just 13 percent from the field and finished the first half 0-12 from beyond the arc. The Tigers led at halftime, 28-15. The third quarter was a different story, however. The Pilots upped their field goal percentage to 47 percent and forced four more Tiger turnovers to cut the deficit to eight, 41-33. The Pilots once again came out firing in the fourth, and cut the Paul Quinn lead all the way down to just one with seven minutes remaining. However, Paul Quinn was able to hold on to the lead, and even extend it, down the stretch to hold off the Pilot comeback.

The Pilots will be back in action on Saturday, January 29th as they stay home for a matchup with conference foe Southwest. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. CT from The Dock in Shreveport, Louisiana.