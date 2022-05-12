SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – At a watch party held in the team’s locker room, the Pilots watched as their regional opponents were announced. The Pilots will host Loyola University, Fisher College, Lyon College and the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma to start the NAIA National Tournament. LSUS is ready to return to the field for the first time since exiting the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament early.



“It was just a bad weekend in general for us,” said Pilots Head Coach Brad Neffendorf, who was named RRAC Coach of the Year this week. “Ultimately, I think it could be better than it was bad. I think it gives us a chance to understand that if we don’t show up we can be beat. We haven’t been beat back to back games all year. We haven’t been walked off. We haven’t been smacked in the face. We got smacked in the face in game one. We got walked off in game two.”



The Pilots was named one of ten host sites for the national tournament, hoping their home field advantage can carry them to the World Series. The Pilots are 25-1 at Pilot Field and haven’t lost in Shreveport since February.

The Pilots will play the winner of Loyola and Fisher in Game Three of the regional on Monday.

“I think anytime you can have home field advantage and stick to your own routine, sleep in your own bed, do the same thing each day it’s awesome,” said Coach Neffendorf. “It’s awesome for the school, it’s awesome for the program, the alumni.”



LSUS (47-5) will play the winner of Loyola and Fisher in Game Three of the regional on Monday at 6PM at Pilot Field.

