By: Tanner Craft (LSUS Athletic Communications)

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The LSUS Men’s Basketball team (13-6, 6-1) made it four wins in a row as they defeated Paul Quinn at home by a final score of 80-75. With the win, the Pilots improve to 13-6 on the season and 6-1 in Red River Athletic Conference play. The Tigers fall to 15-1 on the season with the loss, and 3-1 in conference play.

Both teams got out to a fast start offensively in this one, but it was the Pilots who held the lead early and often. The Pilots shot 54 percent from the field in the first half, and forced eight turnovers by Paul Quinn to take a 41-36 lead into the halftime break.

The second half could have been more evenly played between the two squads tonight. The half ended in a 39-39 tie with both teams shooting over 50 percent from the field. The difference was the Pilots’ success from the free throw line. The Pilots went 8-10 from the line in the second half and 19-23 for the game while Paul Quinn went just 5-16 from the line. The Pilots were able to hold off any potential Paul Quinn comeback as they held on for their fourth straight win.

The Pilots were led by Jeff Boyd who finished with 15 points on 60 percent shooting while also adding three rebounds and a steal. Leondre Washington and Royce Hunter both finished with 16 points for the Pilots, while Quentin Jones finished with 13 points and four rebounds. Kevin Norman was once again a major contributor off of the bench for the Pilots, as he finished with 14 points in 29 minutes of action.

The Pilots will be back in action on Saturday, January 29th as they stay home for a matchup with conference foe Southwest. The game will tip off at 4 p.m. CT from The Dock in Shreveport, Louisiana.