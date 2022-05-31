LEWISTON, Id (LSUS Athletic Communications) – The No. 4 LSUS Baseball team (53-7) took the lead late and won a thriller in Lewiston, Idaho against the Faulkner Eagles by a final score of 3-2. The Pilots move to 53-7 on the season with the win. The Eagles end their season with a 39-17 record.

The Pilots and Eagles were locked in a battle from the very first pitch of the game. Kevin Miranda got the start and delivered another spectacular performance. He went five innings, gave up two runs, and had ten strikeouts. Faulkner got a solid outing from their starter as well as both offenses struggled to find their rhythm for the early portion of the game.

The Pilots were the first to get on the board as they did so in the top of the fourth inning. Nathan Beyer drove in Cameron Lewis to put the Pilots on top, 1-0. The Eagles responded in the fifth, however, with two runs on two hits to take a 2-1 lead. The Pilots’ bullpen then went to work and did not allow the Eagles to score another run.

The Pilots were able to get the tying run across in the sixth inning when Beyer drove in his second run of the game on a sacrifice fly. The score would remain tied at two until the top of the ninth. In the ninth, Trevor Burkhart crushed a ball over the left-center wall for his third homer of the season – giving the Pilots the lead.

The Eagles were able to get the leadoff man on in the bottom of the ninth, resulting in the Pilots bringing in Allbry Major to pitch from center field. Major got the first man he saw to pop a bunt attempt up to Pilot catcher Jake Vesecky. He then got the final two outs via the strikeout to strand the tying run on base and secure win number 53 on the season for the Pilots.

The Pilots will be back in action on Wednesday at either 5:00 p.m. CT or 8:30 p.m. CT. Their opponent is still to be determined as they await the result of the LC State and Southeastern game happening Tuesday night.