Minden native L’Jarius Sneed climbing NFL Draft boards

Former Minden and Louisiana Tech defensive back L’Jarius Sneed is hoping to have his name called this week in the NFL Draft.

Sneed obviously has some pretty good ball skills and showed off world class speed at the NFL Scouting Combine.

NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah say’s Sneed has been climbing draft boards since the end of the season and he could go as early as late in the 3rd round.

Jeremiah said, “Wasn’t great at safety, I did not love him at safety, well he goes back to corner at the All-Star game he played in, the NFLPA game, had a good week there from talking to some folks, and then get a chance to see him move around and all the sudden you got a guy that’s a six foot corner that runs in the mid four-threes, I think teams are saying that’s his spot, he’s not a safety, he’s a corner.”