NCAA grants extra year of eligibility for fall sport athletes

The NCAA Board of Directors has voted to give all fall sports student-athletes an additional year of eligibility. Moreover, schools cannot cancel or reduce scholarships if an athlete of any sport opts out due to COVID-19 concerns.
Regarding fall championships, the board accepted the DI Council’s recommendation to move those games to the spring but “only if they can be conducted safely and in accordance with federal, state and local health guidelines.”
The Football Oversight Committee also suggested schools with postponed football seasons compete in spring 2021.