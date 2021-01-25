Shaka Smart says he’s COVID-19 positive, Tuesday’s OU game still on schedule

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns basketball coach Shaka Smart says he tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation away from the team and his family, according to a post on his Twitter account.

“I tested positive for COVID and am in isolation from our team and my family. I am working remotely and look forward to rejoining our team in person when it is safe to do so,” Smart said in a statement.

Associated head coach K.T. Turner will be acting head coach during Smart’s absence, according to a UT spokesperson.

The Longhorns were expected to host Oklahoma on Tuesday following a week off due to COVID-19 issues at other Big 12 schools. As of Monday afternoon, the game against the Sooners is still on for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Texas at TCU game scheduled for Jan. 23 was postponed after TCU head coach Jamie Dixon announced he was positive for COVID-19. The Longhorns’ Jan. 20 game at Iowa State was also postponed due to COVID-19. Iowa State has paused all team activities.

Four Texas men’s basketball game have been affected by the pandemic this season. The Big 12 plans to reschedule all postponed conference games. Texas has three games to makeup — at Baylor, at Iowa State and at TCU.

Texas was missing three players in its last game, a win against Kansas State. Forwards Greg Brown, Kai Jones and Brock Cunningham were out for an undisclosed reason.