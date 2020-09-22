Demons announce spring 2021 schedule

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The spring football schedule for the Northwestern State Demons is set.

The Demons will play six games against Southland Conference teams in the spring of 2021.

Northwestern State will play three games at home and three on the road.

“It’s different, as we all know, to be talking about our schedule at this time of the year,” said head coach Brad Laird, whose third season at the helm of his alma mater will kick off in February. “(Southland Conference) Commissioner Tom Burnett and our Athletic Director Greg Burke did a great job putting together a schedule. You have seven teams who are eager to compete for the Southland Conference championship.”

The spring season kicks off February 20 and will end on April 10.

For NSU fans who purchased season tickets for the 2020 season, those tickets remain valid. Those season-ticket holders also will be rewarded with VIP parking for the three spring home games.

New ticket packages for the three-game spring season are on sale now.

Click here for ticket information.