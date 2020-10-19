Pooka Williams Jr. opts out of 2020 college football season.

LAWRENCE, KS. – Former Hahnville High School football star, Pooka Williams Jr., is opting out of the 2020 college football season.

Williams announced via Twitter that he is opting out of the season to be with his mother here in Louisiana while she is battling health issues.

Family over everything 💜.. I’m going to miss all my guys & coaches, it’s forever Rock Chalk🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/5vV2dFUVuF — PTM✨ (@PookaWilliamsJr) October 19, 2020



Williams has played in 4 games for the Kansas Jayhawks this season.

Minutes after his announcement was made, Kansas Head Football Coach Les Miles expressed support for Pooka Williams Jr.’s decision

We are praying for @PookaWilliamsJr and his family during this difficult time. Fight like a Jayhawk! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/drav3ba7Vb — Les Miles (@CoachLesMiles) October 19, 2020

The Jayhawks are currently 0-4 on the season.