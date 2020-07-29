Report: SEC moving closer to conference only football schedule for 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The SEC is a step closer to a conference only football schedule.

That according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

The move is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Sports Illustrated, a majority of athletic directors approved the idea of an SEC-only, 10-game schedule.

The schedule still needs to be approved by SEC university presidents.

According to Sports Illustrated, it’s unclear if they will vote then or delay a decision until next week.

