New Louisiana Tech facilities making progress

Just two years after seeing JC Love Field at Pat Patterson Park destroyed by an EF3 tornado, the new facility currently under construction is progressing on schedule, set to open for the February start of the 2021 season.

“These facilities will be beneficial to everyone: the athletes, the fans. These upgrades impact all groups,” says Louisiana Tech Athletic Director Tommy McClelland.

The softball field (center) will be ready for the start of season, while the soccer facilities (upper right) should be ready by May.

The soccer and softball facilities are behind the progress of baseball, but according to McClelland, the facilities will be second to none.

“Quite literally, it will be one of the best women facilities in the entire country,” says McClelland.

Conference USA gave the facilities a vote of confidence, moving the conference championship tournament to Ruston next season. There’s also other positives with the tournament coming to town.

“In May of 2021, we’re gonna have eight teams come into this community, in our hotels, in our restaurant. On the back end of all the things that we’ve experienced, it’s a huge win for us,” says McClelland.

The softball field is set to be ready to play on for the 2021 season, but the locker room and secondary features of the facility won’t be done until later, the schools says. The soccer field is on track to be completed by next spring.