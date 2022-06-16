SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – After seven stops across Louisiana and Texas, the Demon Social Tour made its eighth and final stop in Shreveport.

Northwestern State University Athletic Director Kevin Bostian, men’s basketball coach Corey Gipson, women’s basketball coach Anna Nimz and associate head football coach De’Von Lockett were all in attendance, mingling with the Demon faithful.

“To get where we’re going, the vision I’ve got for our program to be the premiere athletic department in the Southland Conference, and the facilities we want to do and the money we want to raise, I’ve got to do that,” said Bostian. “I have to be the face of the athletic department. People have to get to know me, and I’ve got to know them and build those relationships so they can support us.”

New men’s basketball coach Corey Gipson shared the sentiment.

“This is very special for me,” said Gipson. “I’ve spoken to many people over the phone, but to put a face to the name is very special for me. I’m just really excited to show them who I am and be transparent so people will do the same.”