Reed chooses Auburn over LSU, Georgia and Notre Dame

Eric Reed said, “Throughout my journey, being blessed with so many opportunities from so many different schools and I’m honored to say I’ll be taking my talents to Auburn University.”

Calvary Baptist star defensive back Eric Reed is headed to Auburn, choosing the Tigers over Notre Dame, LSU and Georgia.

Reed is a 4-star recruit who was previously committed to Ole Miss, but when Matt Luke was fired he opened his recruitment back up.

He told me he didn’t like the uncertainty at head coach at Ole Miss, but then after attending the Iron Bowl he knew Auburn is where he wanted to be.

Reed said, “It was just like the family environment, the coaches really wanted me and I bonded with the players really good and I just knew that was home for me. It’s going to mean a lot, I just came in here and I knew I left my mark. I want to continue to do that, I want the next man to be better than what I was, the younger ones. That’s all I can do.”