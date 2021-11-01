DALLAS, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – In an effort to replenish it’s ranks after losing 11 of it’s 14 teams to other conferences, Conference USA is eyeing four schools: New Mexico State, Liberty, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State, Brett McMurphy of The Action Network reported earlier today.
C-USA reached out to the American Athletic Conference weeks ago about a potential merger, an idea the AAC didn’t seem interested in. That forward thinking likely wasn’t forward enough, as shortly thereafter, teams from C-USA began joining the Sun Belt. Marshall, Southern Miss and Old Dominion all announced their intent to leave the conference and were soon accepted into the Sun Belt. This week, The Action Network also reported that the Mid-American Conference would be extending invitations to Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee, with the pair’s acceptance barring a final vote from MAC presidents.
Once the dust settles, that could leave the conference with only three remaining teams: Louisiana Tech, UTEP, and FIU. The Action Network also reported that UConn and UMass are still in the mix to join C-USA as football only participants.
Report: C-USA eyeing four new members
