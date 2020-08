WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After most of the Jackson State football coaching staff was fired on Monday, FootballScoop.com released a surprising report.

According to the website, NFL Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders, is in the running to be the Tigers’ next head coach.

Currently, Sanders is an offensive coordinator for Trinity Christian High School in Texas. Although, the two-time Super Bowl Champion has no college coaching experience.