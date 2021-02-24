Report: Les Miles reached settlement with student over harassment allegations at LSU

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, KS – SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Les Miles of the Kansas Jayhawks watches his team against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

(KSNT) – According to a report from The Advocate, current Kansas head football coach Les Miles reached a secret settlement with a former LSU student who accused Miles of harassment when he was LSU’s head coach. The alleged harassment occurred about a decade ago according to The Advocate.

According to the report, Miles was reached by phone on Wednesday and said, “That’s not true.”

“As part of the Husch Blackwell review and our internal investigations, we have heard about a settlement but LSU is not a party to it and we have not seen it,” LSU spokesperson Jim Sabourin told The Advocate.

According to USA Today, Miles was investigated at LSU for allegedly sexually harassing student workers and making sexist comments.

The Advocate’s report says the settlement does not show up in a search of Baton Rouge court records.

Miles is 3-18 after two seasons as head coach of the Jayhawks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss