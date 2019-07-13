Rodarius Williams is looking to use his senior season at Oklahoma State to join brother Greedy in the NFL

After a 7-6 season that included wins over Texas and West Virginia, Oklahoma State is picked to finish 5th in the Big 12. Shreveport native and Cowboy defensive back Rodarius Williams hopes they can be closer to the top.

Rodarius Williams said, “Just to have a better record. Have more leaders that show up everyday and compete.”

Williams brother Greedy was the 2nd round pick of the Cleveland Browns this year but even though he’s the older brother Rodarius says he doesn’t feel any extra pressure from having his baby brother in the NFL.

Rodarius Williams said, “Just stay focused and don’t let all this rile me up because a lot of people say I got pressure on my back but I’m going into it just having fun with the game. Yeah there is definitely that fire underneath my butt so I’m going to attack the field with great passion and great leadership, ready to roll.”

After watching Greedy go though the draft process in 2019, Rodarius picked up a few tips for the 20-20 draft.

Rodarius Williams said, “Yeah there was definitely a learning curve for myself as far as a personal aspect on my life. I definitely learned a lot, I learned the do’s and don’t so I’m ready to roll.”

Greedy Williams said, “I didn’t go first round so I want to push him to be a first rounder and get that great feeling. I kind of took off earlier than him but he’s about to wake them up this year and a lot of people are going to be on his trail and I’m just ready to watch him play, every Saturday.”

Greedy and Rodarius along with Oklahoma Safety Chanse Sylvie formed one of the top defensive backfield’s in the country when they helped Calvary to a state championship in 20-14, but the chance to play together at the highest level, would be a dream come true for these brothers.

Rodarius Williams said, “That’s something unimaginable, you can’t imagine something like that.”

Greedy Williams said, “That would be great, it would be the best thing that ever happened.”