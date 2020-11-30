SNSB Spotlight: Louisiana Tech Men’s Basketball Season Preview

RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – “I get excited about the opportunity to be with our guys every single day.”

For Eric Konkol it’s easy to be excited these days. His Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are coming off a 22 win season which gave the Dunkin’ Dogs their second consecutive of at least 20 wins, and their 9th consecutive season above .500.

Now, the Bulldogs have a new opponent to deal with, one the entire country has had to face this year, COVID-19. But it’s an opponent the Bulldogs have faced head on with the help of their administration according to Coach Konkel.”

“I’m really appreciative of our administration from Dr. Guice down to their commitment to helping our team progress this summer.”

And progress they have. With the loss of four seniors to graduation the Bulldogs still boast one of the most experienced rosters in Conference USA with nine players who appeared in at least 15 games a season ago returning to Ruston.

Leading the returners is Kalob Ledoux who only started 6 games a year ago, but still managed to average 11.6 PPG.

While there may be plenty of returning talent for Louisiana Tech, the Dunkin’ Dogs have some fresh faces to add to the mix with the freshmen trio of Kenneth Lofton Jr, Kenny Hunter, and Thailand Hunter joining Junior College transfer Jace Bass as the new additions to the roster.

“I’m really excited about this team. Guys have really good energy, commitment to each other.” Says Coach Konkel.

“I give our guys a lot of credit for the way they’ve been able to be flexible, persevere through a lot of different pieces of adversity, a lot of different change.”

In a year in which the most common opponent has been COVID-19. The Bulldogs can finally turn their focus to their opponents on the court.

Five Louisiana schools will face the Bulldogs during the non-conference slate before Conference play begins on the first day of 2021 against Marshall.

There’s a lot to be excited about as the Dunkin’ Dogs look to live up to their name this season.