SNSB Spotlight: Pilots planning championship run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – “We had such a great team, we had one of the hottest teams in the country with the longest win streak and we really thought we had a team that would have a chance to go out to the national tournament and potentially win it all.”

After winning the Red River Athletic Conference tournament and accepting a bid to play in the NAIA national tournament, the LSU-Shreveport Pilots’ season came to an abrupt end thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I still think about it today, what might have been, what could have happened, what was taken away, and what was left on the table,” says senior guard Kelvin Henry.

The pandemic has left the team with plenty of time to reflect on the end of their 2019 season. Senior guard Brennan Maddox did his best to not dwell on how things ended, instead opting to use that as fuel for the 2020 campaign.

“Its about moving forward,” says Maddox. “We immediately started getting back to work. We started looking forward (to 2020).”

Kyle Blankenship (above) coaches up his team at a recent practice. The Pilots currently hold the nation’s longest home winning streak at 27 straight games.

The Pilots are carrying the nation’s longest home winning streak into 2020, while also adding some top-tier talent in the off-season.

“We’ve added some key guys into the mix, some transfers from Division 1,” says Blankenship. “We’ve got two from McNeese St. (Trey Johnson and Leondre Washington), we picked up an NAIA All-American who transferred in from Texas Wesleyean (Akeem White).”

The end goal for the Pilots? It’s crystal clear.

“We wanna get that national championship,” says Maddox. “We wanna get one for Coach Blank. I know he wants it bad, and we want it for us too.”

The Pilots have started the 2020 season with two straight wins and are back in action on November 3 against the University of North Texas-Dallas.