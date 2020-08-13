Southland Conference cancels fall sports, no football for NSU

American Football – First and goal – Close up of football inches from the goal line

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Northwest University Demons won’t be taking the football field in September after the Southland Conference canceled fall sports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Southland Conference released a statement Thursday morning announcing the cancelation.

After thoughtful consideration, the Southland Conference Board of Directors reached consensus in postponing league competition for our fall semester sports,” Dr. Houston Davis, Board Chair and President of the University of Central Arkansas, said. “Protecting competitive opportunities in a safe manner for our student-athletes was paramount in the review, and a delay to the spring allows campuses and athletic departments to get a better handle on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In addition to football, volleyball, women’s soccer and cross country will also be postponed for the fall.

According to the statement, institutions may choose to participate in limited fall competition.

The Southland Conference says it will explore conference competition in the spring semester.

Northwestern State was set to kick off the season on September 3 at Turpin Stadium.

“The Board concluded that an entire fall sports season is not likely, and that a postponement to spring can provide the important opportunities our teams annually seek,” Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett added. “While disappointed that we won’t be playing these sports in the Southland’s 58th year of fall competition, we look forward to a unique spring season of athletics that also includes NCAA postseason opportunities.”

According to the statement, Southland athletic directors are expected to begin working on plans for the spring.

