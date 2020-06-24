SUSLA sets first football tryout since start of pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Southern-Shreveport announced this spring that they would be adding football to their athletic programs this fall. Since then, only a single public try-out has been held, as COVID-19 put a pause to the in-person talent evaluation process.

That changes this weekend, as the program is slated to have its first try-out since the start of the pandemic. The tryout will take place at Evangel Christian and is welcome to all student-athletes.

For those who stand-out, new head coach Danny Palmer is ready to get them on the team.

“We’ll have letters to sign,” says Palmer. “If someone stands out, we are gonna get them in the process of getting enrolled and if they meet the standards, they can be a part of this football team.”

Details for the try-out are as followed: