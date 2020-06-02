TQ Jackson finds a home at SMU

Former Jefferson Wide Receiver TQ Jackson said, “Just my work ethic, that’s always been a big thing for me and anybody can tell you no matter what the circumstances is I’m going to put my head down and work.”

Circumstances have changed over the last six months for former Jefferson star wide receiver TQ Jackson. Announcing back in January his intentions of leaving the Arkansas football program.

Jackson said, “When I first left high school it felt right. I had high expectations going in but it just really wasn’t a good fit for me.”

His 2nd choice coming out of high school was SMU, that’s where he’s headed now, to play for Sonny Dykes and the Mustangs record breaking offense.

Jackson said, “Just being a playmaker. They told me they’re going to put me in all types of positions to get my hands on the ball. That’s where I make my money at.”

Being closer to home is also a perk.

Jackson said, “Most of my family, they stay in Dallas, the Oak Cliff area. It will be easy for them to come see me. That plays a big part in my game when my family can come watch me play so I can put on a show for them.”

Jackson says his ultimate goal for football? Showing young kids the way to do things right.

Jackson said, “I got a lot of kids and people that look up to me, just being a role model for them. That’s mostly what I want to get out of it. If I can, take care of my family at the end.”