Collins wins 2nd title at Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Danielle Collins, of the United States, celebrates a winning a point against Daria Kasatkina, of Russia, during the finals at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — American Danielle Collins captured her second career title in just a two-week span, holding off No. 4 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-3, 6-7 (10), 6-1 after a thrilling second-set tiebreaker Sunday in the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic,

Collins, seeded seventh, won her first championship at Palermo on July 25 in Italy. The 27-year-old Collins dropped just two games in her semifinal rout of Croatian Ana Konjuh.

The 24-year-old Kasatkina beat No. 1 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-3, 6-2 in Saturday’s semifinals to reach her fourth championship match of the season but missed out on her third title in that span. She earned victories at the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne and the St. Petersburg Ladies Open.

It was the third career meeting between them and second on hardcourts this year after Kasatkina defeated Collins 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-1 in a 2-hour, 29-minute match in February at Phillip Island in Melbourne, Australia.

In doubles, Darija Jurak of Croatia and Andreja Klepac of Slovenia beat Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani of Brazil 6-1, 7-5.

This marked the third year the tournament will be played in San Jose after moving from Stanford. It was canceled last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

