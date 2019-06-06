Combs Drafted by Miami Marlins in 27th Round

MARSHALL, Texas – For the third time in school history, an East Texas Baptist University baseball player has been selected in the Major League Baseball Draft as Casey Combs was pick #801 in the 27th Round by the Miami Marlins. He joins the ranks of Tim Brown (1980, New York Mets) and Tyler Bates (2016, Los Angeles Angels) of being drafted. Combs was the fourth NCAA Division III player taken in the draft and only one of nine overall.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment for Casey. I am extremely proud of the determination he put towards being the best player, leader, teammate, and man he could be for this team,” says head coach Jared Hood. “His growth in his maturity on and off the field is a true testament of his character and what he has been able to accomplish. I am thankful that God placed this young man into my life and that he used this game so that we could grow together. I am Very proud of him.”

Combs leads ETBU as one of the most decorated players in program history. He was named to two All-American first teams (D3baseball.com, ABCA), was the West Region Player of the Year (D3baseball.com, ABCA), the American Southwest Conference Player of the Year, and a CoSIDA Academic All-American third team selection. He also earned All-ASC first team and was on the D3baseball.com “Team of the Week” and twice the ASC Hitter of the Week.

This season he led the team in batting average (.417), hits (68), RBI (48), and stolen bases (19), while sharing the home run lead at 13. He also set a career high with an 11-game hitting streak from March 8th-23rd while tying a career high with five hits against Louisiana College (Apr. 26).

