By: Chet Yoder (Shreveport Mudbugs)

SHREVEPORT, La (Shreveport Mudbugs) – The Shreveport Mudbugs (16-14-5) squeezed out a 3-2 OT victory their rival in the Lone Star Brahmas at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum. The Brahmas got off to a fast start just 1:50 into the opening period when Nicholas Niemo flipped in his 21st tally of the season from the short side to give Lone Star the early 1-0 edge.

The Bugs responded when Garrett Steele and Drake Morse charged the net and threw shots toward the net which were stopped, but it was Logan Valkama shoveling home a rebound for his fifth goal of the year to even the score 1-1 at 6:02. Shreveport would then have Timofei Khokhlachev sweeping home a puck after Lukas Sedlacek’s initial shot hit the crossbar for his eighth tally of the season to give the reigning champs a 2-1 lead at 8:25. Niemo would strike again at 12:12 as he got on a breakaway and went to the forehand for his second of the night, tying the game, 2-2. Lone Star led in SOG, 12-6 after one.

It was a scoreless and tightly contested 2nd period as Lone Star led in SOG in the period, 8-6.The game stayed tied 2-2 going into OT. In OT, it was Connor Gatto at 4:39 shoveling home a rebound for his seventh goal of the season lifting Shreveport to a 3-2 victory over Lone Star. Logan Valkama threw the initial shot towards the net creating the rebound earned the initial assist while Trenten Heyde earned the secondary helper. Devon Bobak made 25 saves to earn his 13th win in net.

The Bugs and Brahmas will conclude this two-game series tomorrow night at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:11 p.m. ​