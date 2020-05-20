Connor Vanover excited to put on Arkansas uniform

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – “I am really looking forward to next year. I am excited to see what is in store.”

There’s no doubt, the Razorbacks Basketball team will look much different next season.

They’ll be deeper and taller.

They don’t get much taller than Connor Vanover.



The 7-3 Vanover transferred from Cal-Berkeley after playing high school at Baptist Prep in Little Rock. Vanover was denied a waiver last season so he had to watch from the bench.

“I am ready to see what these young guys have to bring to the table along with the ones that sat out. I feel like with us we will have a lot of experience to bring to the table,” says Vanover. “All these new guys with all the talent they have we will be able to mix really well and really gel to make something good out of this season.”

