Conversation with Les Miles

Les Miles has won 142 games as a head coach. 114 of those were at LSU.

Miles was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame last weekend.

Jori Parys caught up with the coach they call the Mad Hatter.

Jori Parys said, “I’m joined by the 2nd winningest LSU coach in the history of the program Les Miles. Les being inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame this weekend just what does it mean to be here in Natchitoches?”

Les Miles said, “It’s very special, I’m humbled by the people in the class. It’s a great group to be mentioned with, it’s just wonderful.”

Jori Parys said, “Obviously a ton of success at LSU, a ton of memories that you can look back on. A lot of people probably mention the National Championship team in 2007 but what’s one memory that you look back on that you’re really fond of?”

Les Miles said, “There’s 100, there’s absolutely 100 but lets just say in 2007 we were playing the 2nd ranked team from Florida and we drove the length of the field late in the game and on 4th down and two Jacob Hester says, we had timeout called them over to the sideline and he said they’re blowing, they’re sucking coach, run it, get after them. I said that’s exactly what I intend to do and so that’s what we did. Anytime you leave Tiger Stadium with victory it’s a good feeling.”

Jori Parys said, “Coach going into your first year at Kansas, you were able to take a little bit of a break from coaching back at a program that’s really going to be looking to you to lead it and make a change. Hiow excited are you to coach the Jayhawks?”

Les Miles said, “I think the Jayhawks will do exactly what a good football team does. They find their best players, they have a committment to play at a very high level and talking about playing a dominant culture and having the feel and the want to have victory every time we take the field. I think this team will come to that and that will make me happy and certainly the fans of Kansas.”

Jori Parys said, “Thank you so much for your time and congratulations.”

