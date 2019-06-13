Conversation with Matt Dunigan Video

Louisiana Tech Quarterback Matt Dunigan was a legend. That became official last weekend in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Not only breaking multiple records in his time at LA Tech, but spending 14 years in the CFL.

Jori Parys said, "I am joined here now by former Louisiana Tech Quarterback Matt Dunigan. Here in Natchitoches getting inducted into the Louisiana Sports hall of fame. What does the honor mean to you?"

Matt Dunigan said, "Not my first time in Natchitoches. Came here for the Christmas lights many years. Do you know about the Christmas lights?"

Parys said, "Of course they're famous around here."

Dunigan said, "I thought you were from Chicago."

Parys said, "I am but I've been here long enough you have to know about that right."

Dunigan said, "Yeah I didn't know much about Louisiana when I first came to it in 1979 and learned quickly. To get the phone call from Teddy Allen who to me is a hall of famer himself, telling me that this was happening was overwhelming."

Parys said, "Let's talk about your time at Tech. Broke nine records in your time there that included Terry Bradshaws mark for passing yards. What was special or most memorable about your time at Tech."

Dunigan said, "The hut. Living in the hut, my teammates, my buddies, Trey Juncan to Lynn Bankston, Jimmy Hand just ex teammates. Making life long friends, memories. Football is not rocket science it's about desire, passion and finding your place and being accountable and being there 24/7 come hell or high water and that's what we tried to do. Those are the life lessons learned. Tech was the beginning of a long journey and I'm just delighted that it means something to somebody enough to say hey you're good enough to join these select few people that are in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

