COVID 19 could stop Scrappers from winning 4th Straight Title

The Nashville Scrappers are three time 4A Defending State Champions in Arkansas, but they might not have a chance to make it four in a row.

Nashville head coach Kyle Slayton said, “My four seniors might have played their last game down in Shreveport and not get to enjoy the spring.”

One of the things the Scrappers were looking forward to enjoying this spring, a new playing surface, as the school, with the help of some community sponsors installed turf in the off-season.

Slayton said, “We could come out here an hour after a rain and it might still be a little wet on top but it’s not messy.”

While the baseball season in Arkansas might be a wash, Scrappers coach Kyle Slayton did hit a milestone on that new turf.

He picked up win number 500 on opening day against Magnet Cove.

Slayton said, “It was kind of neat this year to have it right on opening day to kind of get it out of the way. I didn’t know it would come so quick, it seems like I just hit 400. When you’re winning, the last three years we won 30, 30 and 29 games, it don’t take long to get to the next hundred, when you’ve done what you’ve done the last three years.”