Cowboys starters are back

Preseason is over….holdouts are over….it’s time for the Dallas Cowboys to open the NFL’s 100th season at home on Sunday.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola talks about the return of the starting players, who say they’re ready to go.

Well when Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stepped into the huddle the first time on Wednesday with Ezekiel Elliott in there with them he said he said to Zeke the band’s back together.

The band for the Dallas Cowboys starting this 20 19 seasons certainly is back together and more so than just the Ezekiel Elliott after signing his extension back to his Jason Witten beginning his 16th season a franchise record.

Also back is four time Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick who missed all of last season. The Cowboys offensive line is now back in tact not only with Frederick but also with Tyron Smith and Zach Martin who had been nursing injuries.

Also, the Cowboys should have the availability guys that were rehabbing during training camp guys like Demarcus Lawrence Tyrone Crawford along with Byron Jones.

So, the Cowboys should have a full contingent of players going into Sunday’s season opener against the New York football Giants and as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Friday during his radio segment boy let’s go.