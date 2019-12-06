Daingerfield and Pewitt set for Regional Final rematch

It’s one thing to take on a rival during the regular season. It’s another thing entirely to be facing one in the Regional Finals. That’s the reality for Daingerfield and Pewitt. Two very good football teams have a combined three losses on their season. Pewitt’s one blemish on their record came at the hands of the Daingerfield Tigers back in November 42-38. Coaches saying that’s definitely on the minds of both of these programs Friday night. They’re expecting another competitive game and certainly one that will be a lot of fun.

Triston Abron said, “On our way home from the game last week after we won we were done before Daingerfield and Newton finished so on the bus on the way home we had some kids pull the game up on their phones listening to it. Daingerfield sealed it up and won and then our bus went nuts. With that being said our kids are actually really excited to have the opporunity to step back on the field with them.”

Lajathan Allen said, “We were kind of happy to be playing them instead of the other team. We want to go for our own county and stuff.”

Davin Nelson said, “It’s always a big deal to be able to play them, on this stage in the fourth round of the playoffs its even bigger so makes it that much more exciting that much more high intensity. We’re really excited about the team we have right now. The confidence we got from playing the team we played last week it a huge momentum boost for us and I think they’ve really gotten comfortable in their own ability to be able to go out there and execute play after play down after down.

Tigers and Brahmas set to face off in Mt Pleasant at Sam Parker Field. Kick off is set for 7:30pm.