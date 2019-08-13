Daingerfield looking for another deep playoff run in 2019

When you think of Daingerfield football, you think of high expectations, that’s going to be no different in 2019.

The Tigers are coming off a 9-4 season that saw them advance to the state quarterfinals before falling at the hands to the eventual state champion Newton Eagles.

One of the reasons for all of that success in 2018 was finding running back Jacobie Culver in the 4th week of the season.

Culver played very little before that, but over the final 9-weeks of the season he was a huge part of the offense,finishing the season with a fury.

Head Coach Davin Nelson says the Tigers are excited for a full season with Culver toting the rock.

“Knowing what he did and what he finished up the season for us, being able to apply that to the beginning of the year we’re really excited about it” said Nelson.

“You know he had 1,500 yards last year rushing and he had 29 touchdowns. That’s in the last nine weeks, after those first four weeks. We’re really excited for what he’s going to do from week one all the way through, so he ought to be a prime time player for us.”