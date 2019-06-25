Dak is back; holds football camp at Haughton

When you’re the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys you’re admired everywhere that you go and that’s definitely true for Dak Prescott not only because of the success that he’s seen over the last three seasons in Dallas, but for the way he conducts himself off the field, as a leader and as a role model.

There’s definitely no shortage of love right here in his hometown.

That’s right Dak is back. Hosting his third annual youth football camp right here at Haughton High School and he says being here around these kids at home is special.”

Dak Prescott said, “I mean any time you get to host a camp and you have this platform I’m thankful for that to be here pretty much on home turf the field that I spent a lot of time up here in these stands watching my brothers play and gained a sense of love for the game doing that and then to be able to play on this field its where my dreams all started.

To now be here giving a camp for these kids on the same field means everything.

I’ve been blessed with an amazing platform and I feel like if I don’t do it the right way if I don’t manage the right way and I don’t give back and inspire others tell my story make some other kid better then I’m not utilizing my platform the right way.

For me it’s just about doing everything I can to better myself and better other people around me and I know with this amazing platform I have to do exactly what I said to inspire and give back and to help others, as long as I reach one kid and if I can reach a kid a day or whatever it is, I’m doing my deed so I’m just thankful for that.”

So about 250 campers out here spending one on one quality time with Dak which was really cool to see you can tell just how much he enjoyed it and who knows maybe the next Dak Prescott is right behind me on this field for now reporting here at Haughton High school I’ll send it back to you.”