Danny Palmer’s moment is over

December 4, 2018

Sitting before a crowd of supporters and staff at Tyler Junior College, Head Football Coach Danny Palmer steps in front of the microphone.

“I want to step back,” says Palmer. “I wouldn’t call it a breath of fresh air, but maybe a fresh look.”

Palmer will take over at SUSLA after leading Tyler Junior College for 13 seasons, where he compiled a 75-49 record with seven playoff appearances.

After 44 years of coaching, with 13 seasons as the man in charge of Tyler Junior College football, Danny Palmer decided to step away from the game.

“I feel good today about my decision. I may not tomorrow, but I do today.”

Palmer tells the crowd of people he may coach football again.

March 8, 2020

Southern-Shreveport Chancellor Dr. Rodney Ellis signs an agreement to create a football program at SUSLA.

“This opportunity will allow athletes who are still seeking Division 1 opportunities after national signing day to maintain their eligibility and potentially play football with NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III or NAIA Junior college teams across the Nation,” said Lalita Jenkins, Southern-Shreveport Jags CEO.

It’s the first program of its kind in Shreveport, an area rich with football talent.

The University then introduced Kiwaukee Thomas, a former Georgia Southern football player and eight-year NFL veteran, as their first head coach in program history. They also announced 35 players had already signed.

March 14, 2020

The program holds its first try-out. Dozens of players attend, and it’s deemed a success.

Enter COVID-19.

The virus that’s brought the world to a stand-still for the better part of half a year now has run rampant across Louisiana.

It also brought any momentum the SUSLA football program had to a screeching halt.

Days bled into weeks. Sports, all but put on hold. High-school and collegiate spring sports were canceled immediately. The NBA and MLB postponing their seasons for months.

During the quarantine, Kiwaukee Thomas quietly stepped away from the program. Before a single game is even played, the team is now looking for their second head coach.

Palmer (above) coached at the University of Houston, where in 1997 he was a nominee for the Frank Broyles College Assistant Football Coach of the Year.

June 6, 2020

“I didn’t know if I would miss football.”

Danny Palmer says this with a straight face.

A life-long affair with the game that started over 50 years ago says differently.

Palmer lettered in three different sports at John Tyler High School: basketball, baseball and football. He took his love of football to college and lead the Southern Miss Golden Eagles for two years as their starting quarterback. He later became the youngest head coach in Texas High School football’s Class 5A in 1975 as the head coach of Texarkana Texas High. He was just 26. He’s also coached for a number of different colleges, including Houston, UT Arlington, Oklahoma State and Texas Southern University.

While Palmer may say he didn’t miss the game, its certain the game has missed him.

After meeting with Athletic Director Stephen Latson, Palmer was introduced (virtually) as SUSLA’s second head coach in program history on June 6.

“It’s a good place to start a football program. The talent level in the area, we’re gonna be good pretty quickly.”

Coming in at the ground level with an upstart program at 71 could be daunting. But, its a challenge that Palmer is ready to embrace.

“I missed the players, the faculty…the involvement with the players, the relationships. You can’t replace that.”

Palmer’s moment away from the game is now over.

He’s back. He’s refreshed. And he’s not letting the pressure of starting a program in the middle of a pandemic get the best of him.

“Everyone is going through this,” says Palmer. “We’re all on a level playing field in that way.”

Southern-Shreveport is holding a try-out Saturday, June 27, at Evangel Christian. Head to https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/sports/college-sports/susla-sets-first-football-tryout-since-start-of-pandemic/ for more information.