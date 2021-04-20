Dawson Odums to leave Southern for Norfolk State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Southern head football coach Dawson Odums will leave the program to take the same post at Norfolk State, Geaux Nation confirmed on Tuesday.

Odums guided the Jaguars to a 69-35 overall record while at the helm, including a SWAC Championship in his first full year as the head coach.

Odums is coming off a victory in which his Jaguars team defeated Grambling 49-7 in the 47th annual Bayou Classic.