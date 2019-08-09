De Queen looks to use Non-Conference Schedule as early measuring stick

The De Queen leopards finished last season at 1 and 9, but the teams return 20 seniors. A number in key positions like middle linebacker and tailback. Not to mention returning four starters on the offensive line. That experience will pay off as they open their season against some tough competition. Taking on Mena, Ashdown and Nashville in non-conference play. Coach and the team saying it will only make them better.

Stephen Sloan said, “We get really tested right off the bat we play three non conference teams that are very good. They’re very similar to what we’ll see in conference so its getting through those three games and then we have a bye week so we can evaluate where we’re at.”

Kade Martin said, “Gotta take it one week at a time. When we come to those big teams those are moments we need to come together and play as a team. That’s the only way we can play.”