Decoldest Crawford discusses going viral for his unique first name

In today’s world of going viral you have to constantly be aware of what you’re doing. One picture can become a meme. The right video, a gif. For this guy, all it took was an interview with us for his name to be known around the world.

Decoldest Crawford said, “My full name Decoldest Juan Crawford. As the bell rung when I came out I just checked my phone and there was someone with a blue check that posted me on twitter. My phone I just kept getting followers.”

Decoldest sounds like “the coldest” which basically translates to being great, the uniqueness of it took off on social media but it was a name he was meant to have.

Crawford said, “My moms first child was supposed to be Decoldest but she said she was going to name her last child that so I was the last child. She just knew I was going to be Decoldest.”

Terrence Isaac said, “You know what I really never really thought about it but then when all this started happening I started thinking about it and it is really cool.”

Unfortunately the internet isn’t always as friendly.

Crawford said, “I don’t normally just read comments like I don’t worry about what they say it’s just what I think of me. They just saying all the negativity some of them they were really good but most people pressure me they were like he got to score four touchdowns a game thats just pressure.”

Pressure he’s living up to. The sophomore wide receiver already has two division one offers on the table…

Isaac said, ‘Decoldest he’s a hard worker. Works hard he’s going to give you everything he has. He’s always willing to learn more just a joy to have around.”

Looks like we’ll be saying Decoldest a lot on Friday nights…

and its safe to assume the world will now remember the name

Crawford said, “I feel like I’m famous now cause like everyone is like hey bro can I get a follow back. Tell all my fans to keep pushing and I’m going to get to the next level.”