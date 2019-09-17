Dement Brothers Ultimate Boxing Club hosts Big City Dynamite Amateur Boxing Event at LSU Shreveport

Shreveport Bossier has a lot of history with boxing and on Saturday, September 28th the Dement Brothers Ultimate Boxing Club will host the The Big City Dynamite Amateur Boxing Event at LSU Shreveport. Up to 25 fights will take place with the ages ranging all the way from 8 to high school. First bell will be at 2pm and the athletes couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity.

Jake Dement said, “You know I tell these kids its not so much about whether they win or lose just getting out there and laying it on the line and moving forward in the face of fear.”

Jackson Tuberville said, ” Looking forward to getting punched in the face a few times and then punching them back.”

Skyler Monzon said , “A lot of punches, I’m definitely going to do a lot of punches.”

Logan Scripture said, “I think I’m talented coache and his family belive in me.”

Agustin Alvarado Garcia said, “A lot of damage a lot of movement and a lot of excitement.