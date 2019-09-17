Demons looking to open conference play with a fresh mindset

Northwestern State is looking for their first win of the season. Luckily, their conference record is a blank slate. Coach Laird says the team has learned a lot on the road already this season. Having been to UT Martin and Death Valley, but atmosphere isn’t what matters; it’s all in the teams attitude.

Brad Laird said, “The determination in the locker room before the game, that’s what we have to bottle up and take wherever we go. That’s where we have to be consistent moving forward. If were playing in front of 100 thousand or one thousand. We know what we can become if we do what we did last week in order to prepare not only Sunday through Friday but also game day.”