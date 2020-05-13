Demons making most of strange circumstances

NATCHITOCHES, LA. (KMSS/KTAL) – “I go back to that Thursday, and man, I didn’t feel right.”

After Head Coach Brad Laird canceled practice on Thursday, March 12, things have been far from ordinary for Northwestern St. Football.

“The thing that’s probably been the toughest is, I haven’t been able to look (my players) in the eye since March 13. That’s what is tough,” says Laird.

While Laird isn’t sure when his team will return to traditional practices, he has an idea of how much time it will take for his team to get “game-ready”.

“You’re looking probably six weeks that you’re going to have to be able to get your football team ready to play,” says Laird. “Which is plenty of time for us because we’ll be able to spread things out from the perspective of on the field and off the field work.”

With talk of playing a schedule of only in conference games being a possibility, Laird hopes the out of conference slate can stay intact.

“You talk about our non-conference games, those are important to us,” says Laird. “The opportunity to play non-conference schools, that brings exposure to Northwestern State University, not just Northwestern State Football.”

Even with so much up in the air, Laird is choosing to remain positive.

“If we’re playing a conference schedule, that means we’re playing football. And at this point, that’s going to be a bonus.”