Dennis Dunn looks to ‘spread out the offense’ at North Desoto in 2019

North Desoto is coming off an 8-3 season that saw the Griffins fall in the opening round of the playoffs in 2018.

In the off-season North Desoto went through a coaching change as Scott Abernathy was forced out and replaced by Dennis Dunn.

Offensively their philosophies couldn’t be any different as the Griffins are now looking to spread it out and get the ball to play-makers in space but with so few skill guys back on offense, the Griffins are going to have to rely on the defense while the offensive play-makers get their feet wet early in the season.

Dunn said, “Offensively we’re going to be very young, we need the defense to play great. We’re playing a lot of sophomores, should have an experienced offensive line, but our receivers and quarterback will all be first year starters with nobody returning there at the skill positions. I think the guys are adjusting well and working hard and I’m pleased at where we are in the process.”

North Desoto opens the season on the road at Natchitoches Central on Friday, September 6th.