Devin White says Louisiana is the Greatest State in the World at Independence Bowl Kickoff

Two time All-American, two time All-SEC, Butkus award winner and the fifth overall pick in this years NFL Draft, is Devin White. The former LSU Tiger and North Webster Knight is the featured speaker here tonight at the 10th annual Independence Bowl Kickoff. Devin is beloved in the football world not only for his dominance that he displays on the field but for being so open and real his roots are to him being from Louisiana. Whether it’s riding his horse Daisy Mae down the old town road or coming to events just like this.

Devin White said, “Home is where the heart is the heart will always be in Louisiana. For me it’s just about getting better and keep trying to make an impact and make a difference in the word and especially in Louisiana state of Louisiana. I feel we have the best state in the world. A lot of people when they take vacations it’s like we gotta go to Louisiana we gotta get that good food we gotta live that atmosphere and culture. I just want to keep help making it better.”