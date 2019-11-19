“Doing it for 10 games straight feels good” Moss on LSU’s offense

BATON ROUGE – Players on LSU’s offense said countless times how good their new offense could be, but 10 games into the season, the Bayou Bengals have been impressed with their performance.

“A lot of coaches on our coach staff said in the spring how good this offense could be. I knew it. I believed it. I know all the weapons we have in this offense, and I know the unity we have in this offense, but for us to finally be putting it on display for everybody and doing it for 10 games straight, it feels good,” tight end Thaddeus Moss said.

The national attention continued to grow for the Tigers’ record breakers after each game, but those players are also the leaders of this team which could help LSU build towards their goal.

“I think that’s what makes a team special when guys at the top lead by example, not just vocally but in the weight room, on the field and by example,” quarterback Joe Burrow said.

