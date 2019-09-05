Early Reps Crucial to Hornets’ Growth

The Mineral Springs Hornets are getting set for their season opener on Friday.

While the Hornets return 11 total starters, they only have 25 guys out on the roster.

Coach Bennett says the reps gained in these early games will be crucial.

“We’re excited about the year getting started,” David Bennett said. “We’ve got some guys that haven’t been out in a few years. Got some inexperience, so with time, and lots of reps, you know we’re looking forward to the season. This bunch I think has some potential if we can just get the reps in, and do the things we need to do.”

The Hornets will open the season Friday against the Mountain Pine Red Devils. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. in Mountain Pine.