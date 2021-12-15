Early Signing Day in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) –  Athletes from across the ArkLaTex are signing to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. Below are the athletes, organized by state, name, high school, college committed to and sport.

Louisiana

NameHigh SchoolCollegeSport
Landry LyddyCalvaryLouisiana TechFootball
Zyion ClavilleHuntingtonLouisiana TechFootball
Kendrick RuckerHuntingtonLouisiana TechFootball

Texas

NameHigh SchoolCollegeSport
Kip LewisCarthageOklahomaFootball
Buck BuchananMarshallLouisiana TechFootball
Brandon TennisonGilmerTexas-San AntonioFootball
Jay RockwellGilmerSam Houston StateFootball

