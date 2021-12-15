Early Signing Day in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Athletes from across the ArkLaTex are signing to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. Below are the athletes, organized by state, name, high school, college committed to and sport.
Louisiana
|Name
|High School
|College
|Sport
|Landry Lyddy
|Calvary
|Louisiana Tech
|Football
|Zyion Claville
|Huntington
|Louisiana Tech
|Football
|Kendrick Rucker
|Huntington
|Louisiana Tech
|Football
Texas
|Name
|High School
|College
|Sport
|Kip Lewis
|Carthage
|Oklahoma
|Football
|Buck Buchanan
|Marshall
|Louisiana Tech
|Football
|Brandon Tennison
|Gilmer
|Texas-San Antonio
|Football
|Jay Rockwell
|Gilmer
|Sam Houston State
|Football