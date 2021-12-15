Early Signing Day in the ArkLaTex

BATON ROUGE (WGNO) — Brian Kelly’s first signing class featured the top talent in Louisiana as the first-year LSU head coach signed 10 of the best players the state had to offer Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

“I really like this class and it’s one that fills some immediate needs for us especially on the offensive line,” Kelly said. “Louisiana is so vital to our success as a program and we were able to bring the best players in our state to LSU.