Embiid out against Knicks due to health and safety protocols

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid missed the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the New York Knicks on Monday night after entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

ESPN, citing sources, reported earlier Monday that Embiid tested positive for COVID-19. Neither the 76ers nor coach Doc Rivers would confirm a positive test for the four-time All-Star. Rivers said before Monday’s game that Embiid was “struggling.”

“It’s not going great. He’s struggling with it. Similar to Tobias (Harris),” Rivers said. “It’s clearly is a concern.”

Embiid is the fourth member of the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers sidelined as part of the NBA’s health and safety protocols, joining Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe. Rivers said an unnamed staff member was also out.

Embiid missed his second game of the season. He is averaging 21.4 points and 9.4 rebounds. Embiid also sat on Nov. 1, against Portland due to rest.

Harris sat for the fifth straight game, Thybulle for the second in a row and Joe missed his third consecutive contest.

