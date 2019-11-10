ETBU Falls to HSU on Senior Day

Contributed by: ETBU Athletic Communications

MARSHALL, Texas – Unable to score in the red zone early, the East Texas Baptist University football fell to #16 Hardin-Simmons University, 45-0, in American Southwest Conference play. The loss drops the Tigers to 5-4 overall and 4-3 in the ASC.

Brian Baca went 18-of-34 for 169 yards passing. Jalen Blanton (46 yards) had five receptions for 46 yards, which led all ETBU receivers while Davion Carter caught a team-high 52 yards on three receptions. Justin Ward carried the ball 20 times for 64 yards. KJ Kelley (17 tackles) and Justice Henson (10 tackles) both reached double-digits in tackles while Sirbatian Charles recorded an interception on defense.

Each team would be forced to punt on their first drive of the game. HSU’s next possession would lead to an interception by Charles giving ETBU early momentum. ETBU was unable to capitalize on their drive and also had to punt. The third drive by the Cowboys was the their first score of the game on a 35-yard pass for an early 7-0 lead. After another ETBU punt, the Cowboys managed to put up another touchdown drive to lead, 14-0, in the first quarter.

ETBU’s opened the second quarter driving into the red zone for a second time down to the four-yard line before they went for a field goal. The 29-yard attempt went wide left and gave the ball back to HSU. After stopping HSU after the missed field goal, ETBU made their third drive into the red zone down to the five-yard only to turn the ball over on downs still trailing, 14-0. The Cowboys then take over the ball that drive down the field and make it, 21-0, on a six-yard run. HSU would score one more time before halftime for a 28-0 lead.

The Cowboys would extend their lead to 31-0 on a field goal on their first possession in the third quarter. After forcing another ETBU punt, HSU would execute an 11-play drive for 76 yards to lead 38-0 and end the quarter in command.

ETBU’s drive continued into the fourth quarter as they pushed down to the 11-yard line of HSU when they fumbled the ball and Cowboys scooped up the ball returning it to the ETBU 26-yard line stopping yet another drive in the red zone. From there, it would take one play to extend their lead to 45-0, which wound up being the final score.

ETBU will have one final game this season on the road in Pineville, La. next Saturday against Louisiana College playing for “The Claw.” Kickoff is at 12:00 PM.